PITTSBURG — Thanks to a $5,000 grant, a long-running professional dance company will be in residency at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts for three days starting Sept. 5.

While here, the Modern American Dance Company will conduct master classes for university students, perform for area high schools, and hold workshops for community members. The residency will culminate in a public performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

"MADCO left audiences laughing, gasping for breath, in awe of beauty and in deep contemplation — all any modern dance company could hope to achieve in one evening's production," said Jennifer Fried of Broadway World after a performance.

MADCO, which entertains, educates, and collaborates through innovative dance experiences, has been an integrated and well-known part of the cultural fabric of St. Louis for 42 years. At the company’s Pittsburg performance, dancers will take audiences on a journey through exquisite choreography.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for us to work with regional dance studios and schools to expose youth to the arts and expand the cultural fabric of Southeast Kansas,” said Joe Firman, director of the Bicknell Center.

The project is generously funded by Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the state arts agencies of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Tickets to the public performance on Sept. 7 are on sale now at the PSU Ticket Office in Room 137 at the Garfield Weede Building, 1711 S. Homer, or online at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/, or by calling 620-235-4796. Faculty, staff, and students are entitled to discounted tickets by presenting their PSU ID in person.

For details about registering for the school performances and community workshop, contact Shawna Witherspoon, technical and client services coordinator at the Bicknell Center, at 620-235-6130.