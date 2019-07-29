PITTSBURG — A long-time family business was sold to Mike Carpino, officially on June 1.

On Friday, Carpino’s, staff, family and friends, gathered to celebrate with a ribbon cutting with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Phillip O’Malley has owned a Ford dealership since the 1980s, beginning at the corner of Centennial Drive and Langdon Lane, then moving to the current location at 1097 S, US-69.

The O’Malley family, Charles, Chuck and Joe sold Ford vehicles in Pittsburg together.

New owner, Carpino, worked alongside these folks as a finance manager in 1997 through 2003 before taking the opportunity to purchase the Columbus Ford Dealership in 2005, which he still owns and named Mike Carpino Ford in Columbus.

“It was an opportunity that was presented in 1987 when the dealership [in Columbus] was opening up,” Carpino said. “They gave me the opportunity to sell cars for them and represent them.”

Carpino, however, has been in the Ford business in southeast Kansas since 1987. After working in Columbus for 10 years, he then worked at the Pittsburg Ford dealership.

Earlier this year, in March, Carpino also became the owner of Caprino Ford in Parsons.

“We love serving the people of southeast Kansas and the relationships that we’ve built over the 30 plus years, we realized you have tons of choices on what you’d like to decide to purchase, and we like to believe that it’s the dealership that makes the difference — the people in it are what make the dealership,” he said.

The Pittsburg location is now called Mike Carpino Ford Lincoln, and will sell Lincoln vehicles, a “more luxury brand,” Carpino said adding there are plans for several new Lincolns to join the lot coming 2020 — including the Navigator and Aviator.

Over the next year, people will see some remodeling at the dealership “to help serve our customers better and better consumer experience,” Carpino said adding, he invites people to stop on by.