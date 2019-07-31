Little pumpkin looks to make a difference in people's lives

McCUNE — Mr. and Mrs. Z own a pumpkin farm, and on that farm is a little pumpkin named Rigby who watched families come in and out of the farm picking their prize pumpkins.

Each day, there would be fewer and fewer pumpkins, but Rigby remained.

The book, “Rigby Makes a Difference”, written by Ruth Zimmerman — also known as the Pioneer Woman during museum events—made its debut on Wednesday during Wacky Wednesday at the Crawford County Historical Museum.

The book was illustrated by her niece, Amy Pittman of Augusta, Georgia. She’s a mother of four, who illustrated the characters with a child’s perspective in mind, Ruth said.

“The fun part of it is, she’s used to the farm,” Ruth said, adding she would come to the farm at least once a year. “She grew up with our farm and the illustrations show that it’s our farm.”

“Rigby Makes a Difference” chronicles life on the Hickory Creek Farm in McCune, owned by Steve and Ruth Zimmerman. The Zimmerman family has lived there for generations, Ruth said.

Illustrations include Mr. and Mrs. Z, whom Amy drew to look like Steve’s mother and father.

Steve and Ruth have grown pumpkins for over 20 years and every fall they open up the farm to guests. Children on field trips come throughout the week and families come on the weekends.

“It’s fun to watch them stroll the pumpkin patch, a lot of thing Rigby experiences, we hear over and over, and over, as families,” Ruth said. “So it’s all inspired by the guests that come in every fall.”

The main character, Rigby, is a mini pumpkin who doesn’t get chosen during the pumpkin patch season.

“He doesn’t get picked and he’s really sad,” Ruth said. “He wants to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Ruth said she wants the book to be fun for children to read and teach them something.

“I want them to learn how even though they are young, they can make a difference in somebody’s life,” Ruth said. “I want them to have eyes to see that and to look for ways to help others, to make a difference in their lives.”

This is Ruth’s first published book, and said depending on the turnout of this book there could be more books in the future. She has four others written, which have yet to be published, all a part of what she calls her Farmer’s Wife Series.

People can learn more about her book and can purchase the book on her website www.rigby-makes-a-difference.square.site or on Amazon.

People can also contact Ruth if they are interested in her reading to classrooms or other children’s groups.