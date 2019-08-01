1. Community Corrections Administrative Director Mac Young addressed the commission to discuss his department’s fiscal year 2020 revised budget and how money from a behavioral health grant will be spent. The commission approved three motions, two relating to the Community Corrections Department’s overall budget — one to approve the proposed 2020 budget and one to approve the department’s quarterly budget adjustment — and a third for the behavioral health grant budget.

2. The commission discussed and approved funding a new full-time position for an employee to work in Judge Jennifer Brunetti’s office at the Crawford County District Court.

3. Under new business, County Clerk Don Pyle brought up a request from Crawford County Fire District 4 to have a budget work session with the County Commission. The commission agreed to include the discussion with Fire District 4 representatives in a budget work session already scheduled for Friday, August 2.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair and County Counselor Jim Emerson each requested 10-minute executive sessions to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody announced future business including a work session to discuss the county’s 2020 budget, scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, August 2 and a work session scheduled for 9 a.m Tuesday, August 6, with County Mental Health Executive Director Rick Pfeiffer and architect Dwight Brennfoerder to discuss plans for the county’s new Addiction Treatment Center.