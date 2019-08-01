PITTSBURG — Every year the Little Balkans Festival Association hosts a photo contest. Starting last year, the winner of the contest has had the opportunity to have their photo appear on the Little Balkans Days button, which serves as an admission ticket to a wide array of Little Balkans Days activities.

This year’s winner was Coltin Oehme of Pittsburg. Little Balkans Days buttons can be purchased for a $5 donation and are now available at five locations: Celebrations by Lori at 1015 N. Broadway, Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union (KTCCU) at 416 N. Broadway, Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium at 503 N. Pine, the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 117 W. 4th St., and Ron’s Supermarket at 310 E. Centennial.

The Little Balkans Days button gets its wearer into a variety of events and activities during Little Balkans Days, which take place from August 30 through September 1. These include the Polka Dance and Chicken Dinner at Meadowbrook Mall, ethnic cooking and cultural demonstrations, Miners Hall Museum activities, the Little Balkans Quilt Guild Quilt Show, ArtForms Gallery demonstrations, the SEK Artfest Juried Art Show, Crawford County Live Music Crawl, and concerts by Duke Mason, Stone Country, and Members Only, among other activities.

Jeff Wilbert, who is on the committee that organizes Little Balkans Days and was dropping off buttons at KTCCU on Wednesday, noted that Little Balkans Days pamphlets that include additional information on events that are accessible with a Little Balkans Days button can also be picked up at the various locations where buttons are available.