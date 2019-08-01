Lucky the pig has had several homes in recent years. For the past year, Lucky — a concrete pig painted with four-leaf clovers — has resided at Community National Bank and Trust in Girard.

Every year since 2016, when Lucky made his debut at the SEK Art Fest, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Crawford County Fair, the pig statue has been auctioned off to a new temporary owner at the fair, with proceeds benefiting the Crawford County 4-H Council. Last year, money raised by auctioning Lucky went to pay for 4-H scholarships for various youth camps and activities.

“It’s a good thing because it helps spread awareness,” said STEM and 4-H Youth Development Agent Will Morris. Sometimes 4-H seems like “kind of a secret,” he said, or is seen as strictly an agricultural organization.

“We are something for everyone,” Morris said. “We’re a youth development organization. That’s what we are at our core, so you don’t have to live on a farm or have animals to participate.”

Tony Stonerock, president of Community National Bank and Trust in Girard, similarly said the pig statue helps spread awareness of 4-H, noting that customers often ask about Lucky.

“We’ve had numerous comments of ‘What’s with the pig? What’s it do?’” said Stonerock. Children visiting the bank with their parents have also shown an interest in Lucky the pig. “We’ve had a couple of them try to pet it and a few try to ride it,” Stonerock said. While the bank does not allow anyone to ride the pig statue, customer interest gives him an opportunity to talk about 4-H and what the organization does in the community.

“It’s always good to be able to engage customers,” Stonerock said. “We’re happy to be part of supporting 4-H.”

He added that Community National Bank and Trust will miss the pig when it has to be turned over to this year’s highest bidder after the August 3 auction at the county fair, and that the bank may make an offer on Lucky again at some point in the future.

Prior to his time at Community National Bank and Trust, Lucky was living (figuratively) at Girard Medical Center between 2017 and 2018. Before that, O’Malley Implement and Pittsburg Ford originally purchased Lucky in 2016.

Along with the pig statue itself, the winner of the annual auction gets their name engraved on a plaque, which will travel with Lucky to his new home and stay with him there over the next year.