PITTSBURG — With a wet start to August, Pittsburg could see more than its annual average amount of precipitation for the month by the end of next week.

Pittsburg receives an average of 3.2 inches of rainfall in August, according to the Weather Atlas website. As of Thursday, however, AccuWeather.com was predicting the city could see more than 3.5 inches of rain by next Tuesday, August 6.

“Clusters of storms will develop and track south across portions of southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri during the overnight and morning hours tonight through Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service office in Springfield, Missouri noted in a Thursday morning Flash Flood Watch alert.

“High moisture levels will lead to high rainfall rates and the storm movement will favor multiple storms tracking over the same locations. Storm total amounts of 3 to 5 inches with localized heavier amounts to around 7 inches will be possible generally along and west of a Cassville to Osceola, Missouri line through Saturday morning.”

Target areas of the NWS alert included Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford counties. “A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” it notes, adding that flash flooding is very dangerous. “Low lying areas near creeks, streams and low water crossings

may flood quickly in response to heavy rainfall.”