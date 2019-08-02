PITTSBURG — Ben Henderson of the Pittsburg Police Department has been promoted from Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigations Division to Administrative Lieutenant.

“It’s a great honor to get promoted in this capacity to help the Pittsburg Police Department to better serve the citizens of this community and to further assist the men and women of this agency,” Henderson said Friday.

Henderson was promoted on Thursday, July 25. His promotion was announced in an August 1 press release from the department.

“Lieutenant Henderson began his career in law enforcement with the Pittsburg Police Department 21 years ago,” the release notes. “During his time at the Pittsburg Police Department, he has served as a Police Officer, Police Sergeant, Detective, and most recently, Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigations Division.”