PITTSBURG — Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Pittsburg Police Department officers responded to a call to the 300 block of South Elm Street about a possible residential burglary.

“According to the caller, two individuals were observed entering a vacant residence in the 300 block of South Elm, then exiting a short time later carrying property,” a department release notes. “After leaving the residence, the subjects then carried the items to another location across from the empty residence and stashed the items in an overgrown area. The caller provided a detailed description of the subjects involved, and their direction of travel away from the area.”

Shortly afterwards, officers located the two suspects walking near the intersection of 4th and Elm streets and detained them, while other officers responded to the area of the initial call to recover allegedly stolen items that had been hidden.

As a result of the PPD’s investigation, Caleb Anthony Merriman, 25, of Fort Scott was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft. Daniel James Mashek, 26, of Pittsburg was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft, and one count of felony obstruction.

“Both subjects are being held in lieu of $5,000 bond,” the PPD release notes. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.”

Anyone with information related to the incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the PPD at 620-231-1700 or at its automated tip line 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.