WESTFIELD, Ind. — The North Dakota 12u All Stars blanked Kansas state champion Pittsburg, 8-0, in the opening round of the Little League Midwest Regional Saturday.

Pittsburg will now face an elimination game Monday at 3 p.m. (CDT) against the Missouri state champions from Webb City. Webb City dropped a pitchers’ duel, 2-1, to Johnston, Iowa in opening-round action Saturday.

Matt Bryant and Caleb Christianson combined to post a three-hitter against Pittsburg. Bryant allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He walked none and fanned six batters. Christianson recorded the final four outs, issuing one walk and striking out two.

North Dakota capitalized on a pair of Pittsburg fielding errors to plate an unearned run and grab an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The team from Fargo added two more runs in the second inning and a single run in the third, before breaking the contest open with a four-run fourth inning.

Benson Grande went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for North Dakota, while Andrew O’Neill also went 1-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Pittsburg got infield singles from Carson Nickelson in the second inning, Conner Proffitt in the third inning and Noah Duncan in the fourth inning.

North Dakota outhit Pittsburg, 10-3. Pittsburg was charged with five errors defensively in the contest.

Tyler Garzone pitched 2 2/3 innings for Pittsburg, while Duncan (1 1/3 IP), Brady VanBecelaere (1 IP) and Nickelson (1 IP) all worked in relief.