PITTSBURG — Throughout the day on Saturday, school supplies were brought on to school buses in support of USD 250 students who need supplies.

USD 250-P3, Walmart and the Pittsburg Salvation Army partnered for a donation event for school supplies called ‘Stuff the Bus’. USD250-P3 is a volunteer group which identifies needs of students within the Pittsburg Community Schools District. The organization connects students with items such as school supplies through partnerships in the community.

USD 250-P3 Co-Chair Dawn McNay said the event turned out great.

“We had about 25 different volunteers stationed at both Walmart locations, which added up to about 54 hours of volunteer time,” McNay said. “There were lots and lots of supplies and we had very generous monetary donations in the red kettles.”

McNay shared her appreciation of the Salvation Army, Walmart, USD 250, all of the volunteers and the many businesses and individuals who provided supplies.

“We really appreciate USD 250’s Department of Transportation for getting the buses there,” she said. “A lot of kids took their supplies onto the bus, it was fun to see the look on their faces.”

“It reaffirms the generous nature of our community, both in volunteer hours and making a donation of school supplies and monetary donations.”

The purpose of this particular supply drive is to help keep a stock of school supplies at each school in USD250 throughout the year. Teachers can pull the supplies as needed. If a family has a need they should check with the school counselor who will assist in making sure their student has supplies, McNay said.

“A lot of our teachers put their own money in their class, I hope that this alleviates that and helps kids learn,” McNay said.

If people missed out on the Stuff the Bus on Saturday, they can still donate. Items can be left at drop-off locations: USD 250 Board Office located at 510 Deill street, The Family Resource Center located at 1600 N. Walnut, Community Health of Southeast Kansas located at 3011 N. Michigan and Community Health Dental Clinic located 924 N. Broadway.