ARMA — Arma will continue its homecoming tradition this week.

The Arma Victory over Japan (V-J) Homecoming Celebration was organized in 1946 by the local post of the American Legion in celebration of the end of World War II. A homecoming association was then organized and the homecoming grew from a one-day event to a three-day event, combined with annual high school alumni reunions.

“Part of it is tradition, it has always been done … I think it’s also because we feel a responsibility because of the sacrifice that generation gave that we have what we have today,” Arma VJ Homecoming Association Chair Kathryn Richard said.

The homecoming is sponsored by the homecoming association in cooperation with the Arma American Legion. It will begin on Aug. 9 and continue through Aug. 11.

One of the events, the Home Run Derby, will open for registration at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and at 6:30 p.m. the derby will begin. The rest of the activities will be Aug. 9 through Aug. 11.

This year, there will be no mud volleyball. There were not enough volunteers to devote time to it, Richard said. The homecoming association is going to try to get a group of volunteers to do it next year, she added.

However, Sons of the American Legion will have a cornhole tournament in the legion parking lot on Saturday after the parade. On Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m., Northeast High School senior class of 2020 will be conducting a chili cook-off. People can buy tickets to buy samples.

According to Richard, there are prizes for just about every competition — horse pulling, bingo, softball and more — thanks to donations from area businesses.

“We get a lot of support from area businesses,” she said. “That’s why were able to offer all the prize money and gift certificates.”



The parade Arma V-J Homecoming parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“The theme of homecoming, is ‘Thank a Veteran’, regardless if they are from WWII or after that, we just thank the veterans for what they’ve done,” Richard said.

The homecoming programs are available at city hall, at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Arma businesses. The schedule for the event can also be found on the city of Arma’s website: www.armakansas.org.

