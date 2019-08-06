1. The citizens’ forum portion of the meeting lasted more than half an hour as residents raised a variety of concerns. Multiple audience members said they were concerned about issues including the city’s plans for water system improvements, drainage and sewer issues, and the city’s requirements for building permits.

2. Ben Kramer of Kramer Consulting, LLC gave a presentation about the city’s water system improvements plan and the council held a public hearing on the possibility of applying for a loan for the project through the State Revolving Fund (SRF). After discussion of the water project and loan, the council approved a motion to move forward with pursuing SRF funding. Councilmember Trey Coleman made the motion, which was seconded by Councilmember LaDonna Pyle. The motion was approved over one opposing vote from Councilmember Pat Clinton.

3. Jerry Mitchell, CPA, presented the city’s annual audit for 2018. Highlights of the audit report included that the city’s total debt at the end of 2018 was $3,309,402, and that the city was not in budgetary compliance on two funds: the parks and recreation fund and the sewer fund, though Mitchell noted the city was barely in non-compliance for its parks and recreation fund. The city’s total expenditures for 2018 were $3,895,375 — significantly lower than the budgeted $4,794,485, Mitchell pointed out.

4. Director of Public Safety John Zafuta gave a report to the council, including a request for a $1 per hour raise from $14.40 to $15.40 for police dispatcher Nate Holly, and requests for approval of two ordinances, the Standard Traffic Ordinance (2019-10) and the Uniform Public Offense Code (2019-11). The council approved all three requests.

5. During councilmembers’ comments at the end of the meeting, Councilmember Lynn Grant said she would like to get answers to questions asked by residents during the public hearing on pursuing funding for the city’s water system improvements, and other council members agreed. Councilmember Clinton said she would like to further discuss sewer and rainwater drainage issues brought up by residents during the citizens’ forum at the beginning of the meeting. The council briefly discussed those issues in the last few minutes of the meeting.