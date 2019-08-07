PITTSBURG — Following warrants executed on Monday, seven people were arrested for various crimes including alleged possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and counterfeiting money.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday, officers and detectives of the police department executed a search warrant at 1902 S. Broadway St., Apt. 8, Pittsburg.

The search warrant pertained to possession and distribution of illegal drugs. Following the execution of the warrant, both residents of the apartment, 22-year-old Austin Joseph Commons and 23-year-old Audra Lynn Amaral, were taken into custody.

Commons and Amaral were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Commons and Amaral were transported to the Crawford County Jail, where they were being held in lieu of $7,500 bond each.

Later in the afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers and detectives responded to 1005 E. 4th St. Apt D., Pittsburg after receiving a tip about 23-year-old Codey Michael Allmon, of Pittsburg, being at the apartment, the release said. Detectives had attempted to apprehend Allmon on July 30, 2019 on a felony probation violation warrant, however, he fled officers and managed to evade arrest, the release said.

Upon arriving at the apartment, officers and detectives were granted permission by the tenant to search the apartment for Allmon, the release said. Allmon was located inside the apartment and taken into custody without incident. While searching the apartment for Allmon, detectives noticed items of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the apartment.

According to the release, detectives obtained a narcotics search warrant for the apartment and performed a complete search once the warrant was obtained. Items located during this search included suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm, counterfeit currency, and equipment used to produce counterfeit currency.

Allmon, along with four other individuals — 20-year-old Destiny Rochelle McFarland, 27-year-old Tasha Jan Trotnic, 39-year-old Gary Wayne Grace, and 19-year-old Rachael Joy Haslett — were arrested in connection with the investigation.

All five were arrested for felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. All except Haslett were charged with counterfeiting currency.

Trotnic and Grace were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal use of a weapon. Grace was additionally charged with possession of stolen property and charges related to a Labette County misdemeanor warrant.

All arrestees were transported to the Crawford County Jail, where they are each being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

“We appreciate Pittsburg community members taking an active role in keeping our city safe,” the police department said in the release. “Pittsburg Police Department encourages all citizens to report activity they believe to be criminal, this would include information about the whereabouts of persons wanted in connection to criminal activity or with active warrants.”

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.