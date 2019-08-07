FRONTENAC — When abused children are scared, Bikers Against Child Abuse is there to help.

To help provide this service to these children, Southeast-Kansas Chapter of B.A.C.A. is hosting its annual Motorcycle Dice Run.

“All proceeds go to benefit our mission,” one B.A.C.A. member, who goes by the name “Plumber,” said. “Our mission is to help children to not be afraid in the world in which they live.”

The children are referred to B.A.C.A. by parents, guardians or through local agencies.

“An abused child is adopted into the biker family, we support them, visit regularly, if they have to go to court, we go to court with them,” Plumber said.

How B.A.C.A. helps is based on the needs of the family.

“We provide therapy for children if they need it,” Plumber said. “This funding helps pay for therapy for them. We also accompany the child in court and parole hearings.”

For Plumber, being part of B.A.C.A. is a way to give back to the community and help abused children.

“There’s a huge need out there and there’s a lot of children that need our support,” Plumber said. “I do it because somebody has to, someone needs to stand up for those abused children.”

Want to go?

Registration for the event will be at 10:30 a.m. in Downtown Frontenac. Breakfast will be served at Pickled Petes. Kickstands go up at noon. Registration is $20 per person.

At noon, everyone will head out to Hogs & Hotrods, from there they will go to the Cherokee Legion, to His & Hers Bar and will end the ride at Bender on 7 in Girard.

An afterparty will begin at 5 p.m. at Bender on 7, which will include live entertainment by the band Take the Day. There will also be a charity auction and a taco feed. People who do not plan to be part of the dice run can go to the afterparty at a reduced price.

“We’re going to have a good ride, good food and we’re going to have a good time,” Plumber said.