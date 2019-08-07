PITTSBURG — Misty Vyhlidal’s life and career have come full circle with her recent appointment as administrator at Carrington Place Assisted Living and The Cottages at Carrington Place.

“Ten years ago, I served Carrington Place as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Certified Medication Aide (CMA)”, recalls Vyhlidal in a release from Carrington Place. “During that time, my daughter would volunteer to bake cookies for our residents and participate in holiday functions.”

Last December, daughter Alyssa Hoskins joined the Carrington Place staff as a CNA and CMA, the same positions her mother held in 2009.

“My family and work lives are intertwined,” Vyhlidal said in the release. “In many ways, Carrington Place is home for me and a big reason why we work so hard to create a home-like setting for all our residents and families.”

According to the release, residents and their families are Carrington Place’s strongest advocates. Americare Senior Living has earned a 2019 Customer Approved Award from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for their residents. Only twenty Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Skilled Nursing organizations earned this distinction.

According to the release, Vyhlidal has an extensive health care and senior living administration background. She joined Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri as a registered nurse following her graduation from Labette Community College. Along with several positions in assisted living and skilled nursing communities as assistant director and director of nursing, Vyhlidal was also branch manager for Angels Care Home Health in Pittsburg.

“Keeping people at home and making people feel at home, that’s what gets me up in the morning,” Vyhlidal said in the release. According to the release, while working in home health, Vyhlidal proudly pointed out that their state surveys were deficiency-free.

In 2018, Vyhlidal received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and is currently working towards a Master of Business Administration at Pittsburg State University. In addition to her own course work, she teaches CMA classes at Carrington Place through Fort Scott Community College in the fall and spring semesters that is open to the public.

Vyhlidal is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the National Society of Leadership and Success.