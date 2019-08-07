PITTSBURG — An argument over money and a missing cell phone ended in an alleged stabbing, leaving one injured and another person arrested.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 8:10 p.m. officers were called to the Casey's General Store located at 2912 N. Broadway, in reference to an active fight in progress inside the store, with one person having been stabbed.

Officers arrived and immediately detained a suspect and began providing treatment to the victim until Crawford County EMS arrived on the scene, the release said.

According to the release, the subsequent investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were traveling together with several other people in a vehicle when an argument over money and a missing cell phone began in the parking lot of Casey's. The victim accused the suspect of taking his cell phone and at some point the argument between the two turned physical, the release said.

The suspect then allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper chest area, causing a non-life threatening wound. The victim then chased the suspect into the store where the fight between them continued until bystanders intervened just prior to officers arriving.

The victim, Marquis C. Witt, 23, of Chicago, Illinois was transported to Ascension Via-Christi Hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect, Noah Richard Futura, 19, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked on charges of aggravated battery and possession of marijuana. Futura is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.