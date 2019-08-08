Five things to do this weekend

FRIDAY

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances will begin at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Arma V-J Homecoming

Held annually the second full weekend of August at Arma City Park, the Arma V-J Homecoming is the longest continuously celebrated V-J parade and celebration in the United States. The event features arts and crafts, a carnival motorcycle show and competition, veteran's parade, carnival and rides, and tractor pull. The homecoming programs are available at city hall, at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Arma businesses. The schedule for the event can also be found on the city of Arma’s website: www.armakansas.org.

SATURDAY

B.A.C.A. Motorcycle Dice Run

Registration for the event will be at 10:30 a.m. in Downtown Frontenac. Breakfast will be served at Pickled Petes. Kickstands go up at noon. Registration is $20 per person. At noon, everyone will head out to Hogs & Hotrods, from there they will go to the Cherokee Legion, to His & Hers Bar and will end the ride at Bender on 7 in Girard. An afterparty will begin at 5 p.m. at Bender on 7, which will include live entertainment by the band Take the Day. There will also be a charity auction and a taco feed. People who do not plan to be part of the dice run can go to the afterparty at a reduced price.

Downtown Girard Craft Fair & Flea Market

The Downtown Girard Craft Fair & Flea Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Girard History Museum, 300 South Summit Street.

Pittsburg Farmers Market

Buy fresh produce and other items locally on Saturday at the Pittsburg Farmers Market located at 119 East 11th Street. The market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.