On Thursday, a head-on collision on U.S. 400 Highway left two people injured.

Two other vehicles were involved, their drivers had no suspected injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:13 p.m. area responders were called out to a 4-vehicle wreck US-400 Highway, 1.4 miles west of McCune.

According to the KHP, a 2009 GMC Sierra pick-up, driven by Charles Graver, 67, of McCune, and a 1995 Peterbilt truck tractor driven by Royce Rothfusz, 48, of Oswego, were traveling west-bound on U.S. 400.

A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Gerry Brunton, 58, of Rolla, Missouri, and a 1998 Peterbilt truck tractor driven by Travis Burks, 48, of Springfield, Missouri, were traveling east-bound on U.S. 400. Rothfusz and Burks were towing a trailer at the time of the wreck.

According to the KHP, when approaching south 30th Street, Graver began to pass another vehicle to the left. Graver’s vehicle and Brunton’s vehicle collided head-on in the east-bound lane at the intersection of U.S. 400 and south 30th Street.

Burks made an “avoidance maneuver” to the left and struck the front of Brunton’s vehicle.

Rothfusz also tried to avoid colliding into Burk’s vehicle and ran off the road to the right.

Brunton was taken to Ascension Via Christi with a suspected serious injury. Graver was taken to the hospital with a suspected minor injury.