PITTSBURG — Investigation into a fire at Pitt Realty on July 12 revealed evidence of arson.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m. July 12, the Pittsburg police and fire departments were dispatched to Pitt Realty, located at 1401 N. Broadway for a structure fire.

According to the release, investigation into the incident revealed evidence the fire was intentionally set.

“Investigators have extensively reviewed surveillance footage provided by surrounding business owners, and are seeking help from the public to identify this person of interest, who was in the area at the time the fire was set,” the release said.

The video has been posted and is available for viewing on the police department’s YouTube page http://www.youtube.com/c/PittsburgKansasPolice Department.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or pertaining to the identity of the subject in this video, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

“As always, our department is appreciative of the collaborative effort by citizens in our community to keep our city safe,” the release said.