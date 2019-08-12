ARMA — The Northeast School District Board of Education took the following actions during Mondays board meeting.

The board of education looked over technology, transportation and food service reports. Superintendent of Schools Greg Gorman also gave a report on tax collections, teacher/bus driver shortages in the Buhler School District and the recent school redesign meeting he went to in Topeka.

Gorman took a concern from a parent regarding Nerf gun activity hosted by a parent teacher organization. The board discussed the item, no action was required. Although the district allows the PTO to use the district’s facility, it was suggested that the parent speak to the PTO. The board members had various input of whether or not they agreed or disagreed.

The board approved the principal’s recommendations for out-of-district students.

Community Health nurse contract was approved.

The board approved the Seal of Biliteracy for students who take and pass a second language courses (Spanish class). Students who graduate with a Seal of Biliteracy on their high school diploma can take that to a university, such as Pittsburg State University and receive credit hours and also be allowed to take higher level courses in that language. These students are expected to be able to speak the language at a functional level.