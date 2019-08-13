FRONTENAC — The Frontenac School District Board of Education took the following actions on Monday during its regular board meeting.

Architect Corey Schultz presented FEMA building design options to the board of education. The district plans to build two multipurpose safe rooms at Frontenac High School and Frank Layden Elementary School.

USD 249 Superintendent of Schools Rick Simoncic, Technology Director Brandon Belew and Transportation/Maintenance Director DJ McCarley shared with the board information on installing cameras on three route buses and one special education bus. The board agreed to proceed with a quote.

The board approved the following resolution: Be it resolved that the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 249, Crawford County, Kansas, has established that the SEK Interlocal No. 637 and Greenbush Medicaid Billing Consortium are in agreement to process and receive Medicaid Claims under the Kansas Medical Assistance Program, School Based Billing Program. As part of this agreement, the SEK Interlocal No. 637 will receive district Fee for Service, and Cost Settlement revenue as the Pay To Address for Unified School District No. 249, Crawford County, Kansas. Adopted by the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 249, Crawford County, Kansas the 12th day of August, 2019.

The board approved the quote from Kansas Window Tinting to install 43 glass panes at $30,000. The district received a Safe & Secured Schools matching grant of $15,000.

From the executive session, the board approved classified, directors and administrator raises.