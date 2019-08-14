PITTSBURG — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a package from a Pittsburg resident’s porch, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, PPD officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 7th Street for a report of a package being stolen from the porch. During their subsequent investigation, officers learned that the victim had a video doorbell which recorded the theft. The video was shared with officers and posted to the Ring Neighbors Portal by the victim. Based on the footage, officers were able to identify a suspect.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers located the suspect, 48-year-old Cara Read, of Pittsburg, in the 900 block of North Broadway. Officers were also able to recover the stolen package. Read was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail for theft.

The victim's use of a home security video system and posting to the Ring Neighbors Portal greatly aided the investigation, according to a department release, which led to the timely arrest of the alleged offender and recovery of the property.

The PPD entered into a partnership with Ring earlier this year by joining the Neighbors network. Through this partnership, the department receives real-time alerts and videos shared by members of the community using the Neighbors app.

Anyone having information related to this incident or other crimes is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the department’s tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477); callers may remain anonymous. Residents can download the Neighbors app on iOS and Android here: download.ring.com/Pittsburg or by texting 'pittsburgpd' to 555888 from their smartphone.