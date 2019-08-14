PITTSBURG — Progress on the South Rouse Street Widening and Trail project hits a milestone this week as the north portion of the new concrete pavement opens to two-way traffic.

This Friday, both northbound and southbound through traffic will move off the temporary rock road and over to the pavement. Travelers going south to the Pinamonti facilities and adjacent medical offices on the west side of Rouse St. will continue to use the temporary access road.

The driveways to the medical complex on the east side will be open soon. Travelers should continue to access these facilities from Centennial Dr., except for the southern-most Medical Plaza 2, which can be accessed from Rouse St.

With the east side of the new roadway completed, Mission Construction will begin work on the west side. Once the west side is finished, work will then move to the trail and final grading, seeding and restoration.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of residents and travelers as these safety improvements are made. Those with questions about the project can call the City project line at 620-240-5116 or email projects@pittks.org.