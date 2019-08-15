PITTSBURG — A call about suspicious activity ended in two arrests early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call to the 1000 block of E. 16th St. regarding suspicious activity. The caller reported seeing four individuals exiting a silver car and walk eastbound towards Rouse St., and reported seeing one of the four subjects putting on a mask, the release said.

Officers began looking around the area for the subjects described by the caller. According to the release, while officers were checking the area, they observed a silver vehicle matching the description provided traveling away from the area and conducted an investigatory stop on the vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Tucker St.

According to the release, one of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male juvenile, had a probation violation warrant from the Crawford County District Court. The juvenile was asked to exit the vehicle, during which he attempted to flee on foot and a brief struggle ensued. The juvenile was taken into custody, the release said. There were no injuries sustained by the officers or the juvenile suspect.

Based on additional suspicious indicators observed by officers during that time, the department's K9 was deployed and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics, the release said. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal drugs and related drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Nikki Davis, of Girard, was arrested without incident for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement. It was determined that Davis knew the 16-year-old juvenile and had refused to identify this subject to officers when asked, the release said.

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Girard, for placement, and Davis was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. She is currently being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.