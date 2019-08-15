PITTSBURG — Imagine in a little over 10 years what people will be saying about Pittsburg.

That’s what the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 (IP2030) steering committee asked Pittsburg leaders to think about on Wednesday during a luncheon.

In 2010, business, education and community leaders from Pittsburg identified a “need for a grassroots, citizen-driven visioning effort to strategically address the community’s opportunity and challenges through the year 2030,” a pamphlet from the event said. A steering committee of local representatives was created, led by then co-chairs Pittsburg City Commissioner Marty Beezley and Brad Hodson.

The committee brought on The Bernard Consulting Group, a Kansas City-based consulting firm. The firm conducted three town hall meetings, online and mail-in surveys to all Pittsburg residents the pamphlet read. The Bernard group also conducted one-on-one interviews and 13 focus groups.

From the collected information emerged a “common vision”. This common vision included core areas of focus; housing, economic development, infrastructure and public wellness.

In 2016, the committee was expanded to reach a more “diversified audience”. An additional two areas of focus were also added: education and marketing/communication.

Between 2012 and 2017 $400 million worth of projects were either planned or completed. During the event the speakers applauded the efforts which were put into these projects.

The luncheon featured guest speakers including Pittsburg City Commissioner Dawn McNay and City Manager Daron Hall, who shared their views as city officials. Other speakers included USD250 Assistant Superintendent Brad Hanson, who spoke on why came back to Pittsburg and about working at USD250, City of Pittsburg Assistant Planner Brittan Brenner, who shared why she opened a businesses and stayed in Pittsburg following her graduation at Pittsburg State University.

Nick Dellasega, vice president of US Awards, also shared why he decided to move back to Pittsburg after living in larger cities and Silverback Landing Developer Mickey Venna shared with the audience why he decided to invest in Pittsburg. Lastly, IP2030 Co-Chair Joe Dellasega and long-time Pittsburg resident and retired business leader Gordon Elliott gave concluding speeches and encouraged the audience to “join the movement” to make the IP2030 vision a reality.

People can learn more about IP230 online at http://bit.ly/PITT2030.