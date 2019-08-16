FRIDAY

Pittsburg ArtWalk

The ArtWalk showcases fine art from local talents ranging from 2D, 3D art, performance art and more. People can enjoy a festival-type atmosphere with live music, art demonstrations, community activities and local food vendors. Art will be on sale for purchase as well. The artwalk will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Jeff Simpson will perform Aug. 16.

Chase Bryant

Musician Chase Bryant will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Kansas Crossing Casino. Tickets are $28. Must be 21 or older to attend. More information at kansascrossingcasino.com.

SATURDAY

Back to Broadway Celebration: The Ben Miller Band

The Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation in collaboration with the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation, Westar Energy, Wells Fargo Advisors, the Coleman Foundation and the Miller Family Foundation present the Back to Broadway Celebration. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Downtown Pittsburg. Special celebratory price of $5 for Block22 residents, Pittsburg State University students and their families, $15 for the general public. Seating is limited. For ticket information at colonialfox.org or call 620-235-0622.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Just Off Broadway Music Theatre Camp production of Lion King Jr.

Just Off Broadway Music Theatre Camp is comprised of area youth entering grades sixth through 10th. Directed by PHS Theatre teacher Greg Shaw, with vocal direction by Ft. Scott vocal music teacher MJ Harper, the campers will produce “Lion King Jr.” in three public performances on Aug. 17 and 18, complete with sets and costumes. PHS performing arts graduate Lisa Quinteros is working with campers to design elaborate masks, and PHS senior McKenna Shaw will be teaching them choreography. About a dozen juniors and seniors in the PHS Theatre program are assisting as counselors for the camp.

Admission will be $5 at the door. Showtimes: 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Memorial Auditorium. Concessions will be sold.