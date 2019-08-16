PITTSBURG — Reservations are now being accepted for the annual music dinner by Pittsburg State University Choirs and Friends, to be held on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Crimson & Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center.

According to a release from Pittsburg State University, continuing the tradition of rotating styles and themes for the popular dinner, this year’s program is titled “Victoriana” and will feature performances of music from the Victorian Era.

The evening begins with seating and appetizers at 6:30 p.m., followed by a served meal and musical performances that take place throughout the room.

Advance reservations are required by Sept. 13 in order to guarantee seating. Tickets are $32 and are available through the Department of Music, not through the PSU Ticket Office. Tables may be reserved for groups of 6 to 8.

Contact Susan Marchant, director of choral activities and chair of the Music Department, at 620-235-4467 or e-mail smarchant@pittstate.edu