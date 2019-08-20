ARMA — The Arma City Council took the following actions during Mondays council meeting.

1. The council approved the 2020 budget following a public hearing with no questions from the public or council.

2. A few years ago a nuisance ordinance (468)gave Arma residents who were ticked violating the nuisance ordinance 8-10 days to reply and speak to the council. The council had amended it on June 6, 2018 to extend to 30 days (615) which allowed a hearing in front of the governing body/council according to the city attorney.

The council approved to decrease the days from 30 to 10 days to speak to the council. This does not have anything to do with the court dates, rather an opportunity for people who were ticketed to speak to the council.

3. Northeast School District Superintendent of Schools Greg Gorman spoke to the council about requesting help from the city to find the district a new school officer. Council Member Mary Lou Peace said the city currently does not have the resources to spare and the city “right now needs officers on the street.” The district had an officer a year ago, but the officer had quit. The school board has not approved of that officer following his interest in becoming the school officer again during a Board of Education meeting regarding a new district officer, Gorman said. The superintendent was told to keep looking for potential officers elsewhere. More information on this issue will be available at a later date.

4. Arma resident Ken Haryman discussed a storm drainage/water pooling issue which caused water to flood onto his property. The council analyzed photographs of the concerned area. A second resident, his neighbor, also shared that she too is having drainage issues. The two had an apparent dispute during the meeting and prior. The council decided to talk to an engineer to analyze who is responsible for the flooding and the following steps to stop the flooding.

5. As approved by the council, the next city council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept.3 because of the Labor Day holiday.