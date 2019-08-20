1. Mayor Linda Grilz opened the meeting by reading a proclamation recognizing the Frontenac High School 2019 Softball Team for winning the Class 3A State Championship.

2. The council held a budget hearing for the fiscal year 2020 budget. Following the hearing, the council approved the 2020 budget.

3. Pete Earles of Earles Engineering and Inspection, Inc. addressed the council to discuss the regional wastewater study and various options for wastewater treatment that Frontenac could pursue.

4. The council discussed granting a payment to the Highway 69 Association. Mayor Grilz originally proposed giving $1,000 to the Association. After discussion of the proposal, including questions from Councilmember Marc McCully about what Frontenac would be getting for its money, the council eventually approved a motion from McCully for a $500 payment.

5. The council approved several actions requested by City Administrator Brad Reams during his report to the council including a resolution to allow residents to be eligible for purchasing a lateral-line protection policy from the National League of Cities’ program, an amendment to the agreement with Kramer Engineering, LLC which will govern the city’s water system improvement project, and a three-way agreement between the city, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and Olsson Engineering related to improvements at Highway 69 and McKay St.