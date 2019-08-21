1. The commission held a public hearing on the county’s 2020 budget. There were no public comments. Following the hearing, Commissioner Bruce Blair made a motion to approve the budget, which was seconded by Commissioner Tom Moody and approved by the commission.

2. The commission held a public hearing on the 2020 budget for the county’s four fire districts. There were no public comments. Following the hearing Blair made a motion to approve the budgets for the four districts, which was seconded by Moody and approved by the commission.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a half hour executive session to discuss matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship at the end of the meeting. Commissioner Blair requested a ten minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

4. County Clerk Don Pyle discussed plans to set up a meeting with representatives of Southeast Kansas Recycling Inc., area trash haulers, and the Oak Grove Landfill. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson also brought up the idea of having the county commissioners visit the landfill.

5. Commissioner Moody announced the County Courthouse will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.