FRIDAY

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are Fridays at 6 p.m. August 23 performer will be Allen Ross.

SATURDAY

Soundcheck: Zero to Panic

The Soundcheck series is the brainchild of local singer/songwriter/touring artist, Lem Sheppard, and is an opportunity for local artists/bands and their fans to bring their jam to the mainstage of the Colonial Fox Theatre in Downtown Pittsburg. Admission is $5 at the door. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Shows starts at 7 p.m. Zero to Panic will perform Aug. 24.

Big Brutus Polka Fest

Held annually on the 4th Saturday in August, the Big Brutus Polka Fest begins at 7 p.m. and includes vintage foods and a beer garden. The Johnnie Zibert Polka Band performs. General admission is $5 per person. Gate opens at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. No cans, bottles or coolers. RV parking is available.

Community Clothing Give-Away

A "Community Clothing Give-Away" will beat 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 102 W. Jackson (across from Taco Bell), Pittsburg. A variety of good, gently worn (and some new) clothing for men, women, children and infants suitable for school, work and play is free for the taking to community residents. Items include shirts, sweaters, slacks, jeans, sweatshirts, blouses, skirts, jackets, nightwear, socks, shoes. Also available are purses, bedding, dishes, household items, toys, games, books, seasonal and lots of miscellaneous items.

SUNDAY

Miners Hall Museum to host guest speaker

The Miners Hall museum will present “Uniforms and Equipments of the Imperial German Army 1914 -1918” on Sunday.

The doors will open for the program at 1:45 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m. at the museum. Admission is free. The program will be presented by Barry Linduff. His presentation will be a detailed examination and explanation of artifacts from WWI that were used by the German military. This program is being presented in conjunction with the special quarterly exhibit “The War to End All Wars”, hosted by Joe Maghe.

“We would appreciate a call if you plan to join us so we can plan for adequate seating, the MHM said in a release. People can contact the museum at 620-347-4220. Donations are accepted. After the program, people are welcome to view the special quarterly exhibit.