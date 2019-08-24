PITTSBURG — Two people were arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and other alleged crimes. According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m., bike patrol officers of the police department responded to concerns of a person exhibiting suspicious behavior in the 2600 Block of N. Joplin St., Pittsburg. When the officers approached the suspect, he began to flee from them on foot and led officers on a pursuit, the release said. During the pursuit, the suspect jumped a fence and officers began to parallel the suspect as best they could, but soon lost sight of him. When officers were able to get around the fence, they began searching for the suspect and soon located him hiding in the bed of a pickup in the 2700 block of N. Joplin St., the release said. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Travis B. Conness, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody without further incident. According to the release, Conness was subsequently found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Conness was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, one arrest warrant from the Crawford County District Court and one arrest warrant from the Pittsburg Municipal Court. Conness was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking and is being held without bond. In a separate incident at approximately 1:35 a.m. Friday, an officer of the police department — who was working a grant-funded DUI enforcement initiative — initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a registration violation in the 1300 Block of S. Broadway St. Officers met with the driver, who was identified as 33-year-old Carl T. Powell II, of Pittsburg. During the traffic stop, officers learned that the license plate displayed on the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Greenwood County, Kansas, and the motorcycle itself was reported stolen out of Pittsburg. Powell was detained and was subsequently found to be in possession of over 10 grams of methamphetamine, related drug paraphernalia and two sets of brass knuckles. Powell was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon. He was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. A parole detainer from the Kansas Department of Corrections was obtained. Powell is being held without bond. Officers are continuing to follow up on the stolen license plate and stolen motorcycle. Both of the investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.