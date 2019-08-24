Medicalodges Fort Scott resident Geri Shelton holds a blue flower pinwheel on Saturday at Gorilla Village during the Alzheimer's Association - Heart of America Chapter’s Southeast Kansas Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Each pinwheel flower symbolizes in what way the participants of the walk are affected by the disease. Shelton’s flower means that she has Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to Walk Manager Laura Blatter, there were approximately 200 participants at the walk. "We appreciate all of the people who came out and supported, through the rain and everything," she said.

The organization is taking donations for the cause until the end of the year for the 2019 fundraiser. People can donate by visiting the local chapter's website https://www.alz.org/kansascity. People can also visit the website to learn more about Alzheimer's Disease, support and more on the website.