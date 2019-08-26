PITTSBURG — A local man previously convicted of burning down the former Pittcraft building in the 100 block of North Locust, has been arrested again after allegedly returning to the scene of a burglary on a bicycle.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at about 7:35 a.m., Sunday, PPD officers were called to the scene of an alleged burglary at a rental home located at 108 W. Hudson. On arriving officers learned that someone had entered the residence, damaged property and stole several items from within. While officers were still at the residence collecting information, the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old John C. Chambers, of Pittsburg, returned to the scene on a bicycle.

Chambers then fled the area, but was located a short distance away on Potlitzer St. and was apprehended without further incident.

Chambers was placed under arrest and was transported to the Crawford County Jail on allegations of felony burglary, felony interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor criminal damage. Chambers is being held on $5,000 bond.

Chambers has a long criminal record, with convictions for theft, drug charges, driving under the influence and driving while suspended in Crawford, Wilson and Greenwood counties.

He was also arrested on charges of aggravated burglary on August 17, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department arrest log. This is his fifth arrest in August.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.