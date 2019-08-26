Detail your prized car because it’s time for the Little Balkans Car Show.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, the Cherokee Outlaws Car Club will host the Little Balkans Car Show at the Aquatic Center Parking Lot.

The club is rather new, this is it’s first year as a group.

Cherokee resident Connie Castagno grew up around cars. Her father, John McGaugh of Galena, was into cars and she, of course, was a daddy’s girl and followed suit, she said.

“I’ve just been around them my whole life,” she said.

Her father also hosted car shows, in fact, that’s where Connie got the name for the group.

Connie’s husband, David, is also a car enthusiast who restores and builds old cars, and gives them a fresh, new layer of paint.

Connie will be there with her ‘58 and ‘55 Chevys and she said she welcomes all to come by and participate in the car show.

Registration for the event will be at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31. Registration costs $5. There will be door prizes, including a 50/50 pot. Car show judging will be at 3 p.m.