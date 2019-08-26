Have you ever watched a parade and wanted to join in line but it wasn’t socially acceptable?

If your answer is yes, then we’ve got good news for you.

There will be a Doo Dah Parade at this year’s Little Balkans Days Festival.

You can come to the parade however you want, wear a weird hat or just come as you are. Grab a kazoo on your way out the door and you’re ready to go.

“The point of the parade is to be in the parade,” said Penny Armstrong, who is one of the founders of the festival.

The Doo Dah Parade will form at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Lincoln Center. Spur of the moment marchers are welcomed. The parade will include a sing-along which will be led by the Treble Clef Club and Pittsburg High School band will hold the drum line. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and will stroll through Lincoln Park.

Strollers and bicycles are welcomed in the parade.

“Everyone can march at the beat of their own drum,” Armstrong said.

This isn’t the first time the festival hosted a Doo Dah Parade. Back in the festival’s earlier years, the parade was a hit, Armstrong said, and now, the Little Balkans Committee is bringing it back.

So wear your brightest colored shirt, your goofiest hat and get ready to have some parade fun.