If you’re into music, you’re probably going to find a band you like at the Little Balkans Festival.

According to Little Balkans Days Festival committee member J.T. Knoll, there’s going to be something for everyone during the festival.

“We’re going to have music like never before at Little Balkans,” he said. “Every kind you can think of — country, jazz, polka and everything in between.”

In fact, at 23 different music groups and 13 different venues, this might be the most music groups that have played during the Little Balkans Days Festival, J.T. said.

There will be transportation between different venues, allowing people to listen to bands throughout the day and night. A SEK-CAP bus will transport people to and fro various locations which will be noted at the event.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, there will be Oldies and Rock & Roll Dance, and Area 51 at Meadowbrook Mall. The following day at 9:30 a.m. Todd East will perform at the Farmers’ Market.

If you want to be part of the music itself, at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Park there will be a Doo Dah Parade which includes a community sing-along. You can come to the parade however you want, wear a weird hat or just come as you are. Grab a kazoo on your way out the door and you’re ready to go. The parade will form at 8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Center. Spur of the moment marchers are welcomed. The sing-along will be led by the Treble Clef Club and Pittsburg High School band will hold the drum line.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people can hang out in Lincoln Park at the Apex Stage where there will be a Folk Like Festival. Starting at 10 a.m the Balkans Brass will perform, following at 11 a.m. will be John Kendrick & The Branchy Boys and at noon will be the Farnum Family.

Kolograd, whose family came from the Balkans area of Europe, will follow the Farnum Family performance at 1 p.m.. They will play in their native language, J.T. said.

White Buffalo will perform music, poetry and storytelling at 3 p.m. The group includes several locals, J.T., Don Viney and Al ortaloni, Adam Jameson and others.

“I’m a big believer in supporting the heritage and history of our wonderful area and so it’s an honor to do poetry as well as be the emcee of the group,” J.T. said.

At 4 p.m. Holly Reed and Norma Hiatt will perform original songs about mining.

Although there will be some seating provided, J.T. said he suggests bringing lawn chairs.

Dancing, of course, is also encouraged.

If you like music and but don’t want to dance, well Y Academy of Dance has you covered. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, the group will dance at the JJ Richards Dance Dome. Later on in the evening, at 6:30 p.m., the Duke Mason Band will perform at Memorial Auditorium. The band will perform golden oldies, rockabilly, country and more. There will be general seating and a dance floor. This is a button event.

More country music will be performed by Stone Country at 8 p.m. at the Pritchett Pavilion. People must bring their own seating for this event. This is a button event.

Further down on the street at 11th and Broadway, Members Only will perform ‘80s music outdoors. People will need to bring their own seating for this event and is a button event as well.

On Sept. 1 the music continues. Between 1 and 4 p.m. there will be a Polka Dance at the Meadowbrook Mall. This is a button event which features the Johnnie Zibert Band. While there people can grab food during the chicken dinner where people can sample area chicken and side dishes from all area restaurants until sold out.