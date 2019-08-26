Area residents can have a tour of history during the Little Balkans Days Festival.

On Aug. 30, there will be Civil War Living History School Day Tour at the Crawford County Historical Museum. This tour will be open for students through their school and closed to the public, however, there will later be other events at the museum which are open to the public. People can find these events on the festival’s schedule. Educators can make reservations by contacting the museum at crcomuseum@gmail.com.

During the tour, the students will join the reenactors and learn about military and civilian issues during the war, visit military camps and interact with soldiers through hands-on activities.

On Aug. 31 at Downtown Pittsburg there will be two other tours which will showcase the history and growth of the Pittsburg area.

From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. the Colonial Fox Theatre will open its doors for self-guided tours. People can look at the theatre and learn about the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation’s efforts to revitalize the once booming theatre. Volunteers will be available for questions. The tours are free.

“We want to have the community feel like they are invested in the theatre, they have some ownership here as a community,” said Casey McCafferty, Colonial Fox Foundation’s marketing manager.

Across the street is the recently renovated Block 22, coined as a “unique living-learning community which features a variety of innovative spaces for PSU Students.” From 12:30 to 3 p.m. Block 22 will host tours of the development approximately every 30 minutes.

The tours will include an overview of what is in the building, how it works as a business developing hub and how the community can use it.

“Tour gives them a chance to walk through and see what it’s all about,” Pittsburg State University Director of Social Media Brett Dalton said adding for example, the back room can be used as meeting and the is co-working space people can utilize.