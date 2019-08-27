PITTSBURG — With the bond project near complete, Pittsburg Community Schools District is now turning its focus on other ways to improve the district.

The renovations and additions to the district’s facilities were made possible by the $31 million bond issue which voters approved March 2017.

As part of the district’s Board of Education meeting on Monday the board toured Pittsburg Community Middle School to take a look at the new gym and to look around the school to see what improvements could be made throughout the facility.

According to USD 250 Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt they district is currently working on what ways it will use general funds and capital outlay to make improvements district wide. The district is also working on deciding what will be considered work to be maintenance, custodial or contract work.

Proffitt said the district is also working on its final contingency numbers from the bond project, adding that he plans to double check to make sure it is okay to use the money for improvements in the district.

“It’s in the bond language and we are checking on that,” he said. “We had money for drives and lanes and sign improvement.”

In other business, the board went into executive session for personnel matters.