PITTSBURG — Dove season is right around the corner.

On Sunday, hunters around the state will wake up before the sun rises to hunt for dove. Hunters will continue until sunset to make their catch. Hunting season begins Sept.1 and runs to Nov. 29.

According to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Chief of Information Productions Nadia Reimer, it can be difficult to track the doves as they are not typically monitored. However, a look at recent weather could give a clue as to where and how many doves there will be — even then, there is still uncertainty.

“It’s two-fold, it could be really good because we have had a lot of moisture with spring growth,” she said, adding the more water, the more ponds which means the birds may spread across and area with lots of water rather than gathering in larger groups. The more a pond has bare edges around it, the more likely the birds will hang around, she added.

People are most successful when they hunt over milo, sunflower or wheat fields, Reimer said.

Reimer said hunters must have both a hunting license and Harvest Information Program stamp. The stamp can be purchased online at the KDWPT website.

John's Sport Center Salesman Adam Gariglietti said people up are gearing up for the season. The business has seen an increase in hunting licenses and shotgun shell sales. According to Gariglietti, people will need steel shot rather than lead shot on state hunting grounds.

Gariglietti is looking forward to this year’s dove hunting season.

“I look forward to it, get lots of camouflage on take my Yeti cooler, some cold drinks and water and enjoy some good sunrise and sunsets,” he said.

According to Reimer there are four species of dove that are legal to hunt in Kansas — including mourning dove, Eurasian collared dove, ringed turtle dove, and white-winged dove.

The migratory doves — mourning and white-winged — have a daily bag limit of 15 which applies to single species or in combination. The possession limit is 45.

The exotic doves – Eurasian collared-dove and ring turtle doves only— do not have a daily bag limit or possession limit. According to the KDWPT website, any doves “taken in addition to a limit of mourning and white-winged doves during the migratory dove season must have a fully-feathered wing attached during transport.”