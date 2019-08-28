1. Sheriff Dan Smith, Undersheriff Scott Tyrell and Emergency Management Director Jason VanBecelaere addressed the commission to present an update on the county’s plans for a new 911 communications tower and to ask the commission to approve a request for proposals for the project. The commission approved the request following a motion by Commissioner Bruce Blair and a second by Commissioner Tom Moody.

2. The commission also approved policies related to the tower plan including sexual harassment, distracted driver, limited English proficiency, and human trafficking polices, following a motion by Moody and a second by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson.

3. County Health Department Executive Administrator Rick Pfeiffer addressed the commission to announce that he is hoping to retire at the end of the year.

4. Under new business, County Clerk Don Pyle brought up the topic of renewing an agreement with Labette County regarding training classes and facilities for employees. The agreement renewal was approved by the commission following a motion by Johnson, which was seconded by Moody.

5. Moody requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel. At the end of the meeting Moody announced future business including an 8:30 a.m. work session on Friday, Aug. 30, to review and sign August bills and payroll vouchers. Other announcements included that the County Courthouse will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, that the Sept. 3 commission meeting will be canceled because of the commission’s plans to tour the county landfill, and that the City/County Luncheon will take place Sept. 17 at the Girard Civic Center.