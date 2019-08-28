FRIDAY

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Aug. 30 performer is Jeff Culver.

HiFi Country Club at Barto's Idle Hour

HiFi Country Club will play a free show starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barto's Idle Hour, 201 Santa Fe Street, Frontenac. Known for their traditional country and western swing elements, “HiFi Country has gained a reputation as the band that is bringing back real country to the four-states,” a release for the event said.

SATURDAY

Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Annual Friend of the Pittsburg Public Library Book Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library. The sale, which is open to the public, is held in conjunction with the Little Balkans Days Celebration.

Walnut Days Festival

Walnut Days is held annually the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend. See the schedule of events online at visitcrawfordcounty.com

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Little Balkans Days

Held Labor Day weekend, Little Balkans Days blends family entertainment with paying homage to the region’s diverse immigration heritage: art, crafts, food, music & more. While most activities are free, tickets must be purchased for a few events to help cover costs. However, for a $5 donation, a Little Balkans Days button will get you into the majority of those events for no additional charge, plus free transportation via shuttle.