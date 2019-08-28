PITTSBURG — One highlight of Little Balkans Days and an event accessible with a Little Balkans Days button will be the SEK ArtFest Jury Art Show from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Frisco Event Center.

There is a $5 fee for every art piece entered. Entries will be judged and voted on by official judges and cash prizes will be awarded in each of several categories including jewelry, ceramics, mixed media, drawing, painting, sculpture, fiber art, metal work and glass, and wood carving. Prizes will be $200 for first place and $100 for second place. There will also be $250 prizes for Best in Show for 2D and 3D categories, and a $200 People’s Choice Award.

Although photography is not a category in the Jury Art Show, there is a separate Little Balkans Photography Contest at Memorial Auditorium from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. ArtFest did not want to take away from the photography contest by including photography as a category in its own Jury Art Show but the organization donated money for cash prizes for the Little Balkans Photography Contest, according to Jenna Spencer, an organizer with SEK ArtFest.

Another event during Little Balkans Days will be a beer, wine and spirits tasting on Friday.

For a $30 ticket, festival attendees can sample a range of Midwest wine, spirits and beer at a tasting sponsored by Pairott Head Liquor at Pritchett Pavillion on Friday, Aug. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. The tasting will feature four varieties each of wine and beer, and two varieties of spirits — Backwoods Pecan Pie and Wood Hat All American Red, White, and Blue corn whiskey, according to Denise Grasso, co-owner of Pairott Head. The wine available at the tasting will include three Sean Minor wine varieties and one Moscato. Beer will be provided by Lawrence-based Yankee Tank Brewery.

In addition to samples, a commemorative glass is included with each tasting ticket, and the tasting will also feature live music by Todd East and ethnic food will be available from Mengarelli’s Italian Table. Tickets for the wine, spirits and beer tasting are available at Memorial Auditorium.