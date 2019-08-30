1. Under new business, County Clerk Don Pyle brought up the topic of the semiannual Southeast Kansas County Officials Meeting, which will be held in Wilson County on Oct. 4.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson brought up a proposed lease agreement between the county and Kansas Crossing Casino for additional space at a county-owned building near 20th Street and the Highway 69 bypass in Pittsburg. The commission approved the agreement following a motion by Commissioner Bruce Blair and a second by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson.

3. Emerson also presented a lease-purchase agreement for a new truck for County Fire District No. 3. The commission approved the agreement following a motion by Johnson and a second by Blair.

4. The commission meeting included a 15-minute executive session with the three commissioners and Emerson to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody announced future business including a Sept. 6 work session at 9 a.m. with the Employee Benefits Committee and Cristy Mitchell of Blue Cross Blue Shield to discuss employee health insurance and a Sept. 13 public hearing on vacating platted streets and alleys in the Radley area. Moody also announced that the County Courthouse will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, that the Sept. 3 regularly scheduled commission meeting is cancelled, and that the commissioners will be visiting the Oak Grove Landfill in Arcadia for a tour at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.