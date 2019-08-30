Frontier Airlines is planning a major expansion.

The discount carrier will start flying from Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the three major airports serving the New York City metro area, to 15 new cities in the coming months.

The move comes just a short time after Southwest Airlines announced it would be pulling out of Newark.

“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a written statement. “With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying.”

The new flights will be phased in, with the first batch debuting Nov. 14: Las Vegas; Orlando; Miami; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Palm Beach; Phoenix; and Atlanta follow on Dec. 10.

The remaining cities will go live in March and April of next year. They are: Tampa; Denver; Raleigh-Durham; Chicago O'Hare; Dallas-Fort Worth International; Ontario, California; and two international destinations: Cancun, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Introductory fares for the routes that begin in November and December start at $15 and are available online now.