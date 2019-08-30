PITTSBURG — At about 9:30 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, Pittsburg Police Department officers responded to 511 N. Woodland St., Pittsburg, regarding a report of a residential burglary. Officers learned the residence had been forcibly entered during the overnight hours while nobody was present, and numerous items of property, including cash, power tools and firearms, were stolen.

On the afternoon of Aug. 28, the victim of the alleged burglary located the suspects at a residence in the 500 block of E. 14th St. and contacted the authorities. The suspects had allegedly tried to sell the stolen property to one of the victim's relatives, who then in turn alerted the victim. Benjamin P. G. Hartman, 19, of Pittsburg, and 58-year-old Gary L. Murphy, also of Pittsburg, were detained at that time, pending additional follow up by officers and detectives. The suspects were later arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Hartman was arrested for felony theft of a firearm, felony burglary of a dwelling with intent to

commit a theft, felony burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal a firearm, felony theft and misdemeanor criminal damage. Hartman is being held on $5,000 bond.

Murphy was arrested for felony theft of a firearm, felony burglary of a dwelling with intent to commit a theft, felony burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal a firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft and misdemeanor criminal damage. Murphy also had a parole detainer issued for him through the Kansas Department of Corrections and is being held without bond.

Murphy has an extensive criminal record, dating as far back as 1981, including convictions for theft, burglary and aggravated robbery.

He was most recently convicted in 2016 on burglary and theft charges.

The power tools and all but one of the firearms allegedly stolen from 511 N. Woodland St. were recovered.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.