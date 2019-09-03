PITTSBURG — Southeast Kansas Humane Society and Claw & Paws Pet Shop will host an event just for you and your furry four-legged friend.

According to a release from the Humane Society, Claw & Paws and the Humane Society will host its 7th annual Bark in the Park fundraiser event starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Schlanger Park. Excluding the dog show, this is a free public event.

There will be free dog training demonstrations, community dog walk, kids activity zone with games, dog agility course from the K-State Extension office, craft/food/business vendors and more.

Dog show categories include: best trick, best senior citizen dog, best junior handler, best dressed and best rescue story. The show costs $3 per category or $5 for two categories. There will be a best in show final award, any dog show entries are applicable, the release said.

People may also pick up “Bark in the Park Swag Bags” which include a 2019 Bark in the Park T-shirt, one free category entry into the dog show, five raffle tickets, pet items and more. The swag bags will be on sale from Sept. 10-13 at the Doggie Bag Resale Shop and the day of the event for $25 each.





