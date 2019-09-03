ARMA — Local funeral director, Barry Bedene, was recently reappointed to the Kansas Board of Mortuary Arts by Governor Laura Kelly.

Bedene, of Arma, is a licensed embalmer and funeral director, and the owner of Bedene Funeral Home.

“Barry and Amy (Elliott, a lawyer from Lenexa, was also appointed) are dedicated individuals, and we are fortunate to have them on our mortuary board,” Kelly said in a release. “I know they will work hard to ensure safe and ethical practices among our state’s licensed embalmers.”

Bedene came into the business young, he said, and has been in the industry since 1974.

“It feels very rewarding to help people during one of the worst times in their lives,” he said. “It’s nice to know I can help people.”

According to the release, Bedene is a past president of District Three of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association; a member of the National Funeral Directors Association; served as a board member of the Crawford County Fire District Number Two for more than 20 years; served as a City Council member in Arma for four years; and has served on several other boards and commissions. Bedene also served as a member of the Mortuary Arts board for many years.

Part of Bedene’s duties on the Kansas Board of Mortuary Arts is listen to consumer complaints and investigate whether or not any laws were broken.

According to the release, the board also ensures that licensees who work in the practice of embalming perform their services in a manner that provides maximum protection of the health, safety and welfare of Kansans.

Three members of the board must hold an embalmer’s license issued by the state board of mortuary arts, must have five consecutive years of experience in the practice of embalming and must be currently engaged in the practice of embalming in Kansas, the release said. The other two members must be a representative of the general public and without an embalming license.

The governor’s appointments to the mortuary arts board are not subject to Senate confirmation, the release said.