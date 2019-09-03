PITTSBURG — A tool which could save lives was recently acquired by Wesley House thanks to Sunrise Rotary Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas Future Fund.

The foundations recently teamed up to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for Wesley House.

According to a release, the AED is a “sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm in the event of cardiac arrest.”

Wesley House also received an emergency first aid kit and some routine medical supplies for use by its guests and staff, the release said. A majority of Wesley House staff and several volunteers took the four-hour American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED and First Aid classes to be better prepared.

"Statistically, people living in poverty have more health problems across the board so it is an asset that the staff is certified in CPR and First Aid,” Pastor Marcee Binder said.